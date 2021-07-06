Maha: 2 held for killing man in Latur

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for the allegedly murdering a 35-year-old man in Latur in Maharashtra, police said.

Vikas Suryavanshi (29) and Dnyaneshwar Borsure (21) had killed Balaji Bansode with a stone in Valandi in Deoni and had fled with his vehicle, mobile phone and personal documents in the intervening night of June 15-16, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande told PTI.

The two had asked for a lift to Udgir from the victim but then got into an argument with him, during which they killed him with repeated hits to the head with a stone, the official said.

