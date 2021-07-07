Left Menu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98 due to prolonged illness

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as tragedy king, had been admitted to the intensive care unit ICU of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 08:16 IST
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI.

''With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,'' family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle.

The “Mughal-e-Azam” actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

