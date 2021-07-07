Left Menu

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98

One of India's most well-known and respected actors, Dilip Kumar, died on Wednesday morning, his family said. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," Faisal Farooqui, a relative, posted on the actor's Twitter account early on Wednesday morning. Kumar is survived by his wife, Saira Banu, a popular leading lady in Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s.

Updated: 07-07-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 08:52 IST
Dilip Kumar dies at 98 Image Credit: Wikimedia
One of India's most well-known and respected actors, Dilip Kumar, died on Wednesday morning, his family said. Kumar was 98 and ailing for some time.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, he was known by the screen name of Dilip Kumar once he joined Bollywood in the 1940s. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," Faisal Farooqui, a relative, posted on the actor's Twitter account early on Wednesday morning.

Kumar is survived by his wife, Saira Banu, a popular leading lady in Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s.

