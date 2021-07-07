Left Menu

Amit Shah condoles Dilip Kumar's death

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condoled the death of Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, and said he entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles.Kumar, Indias enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 10:59 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@TheDilipKumar)
Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

''Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji's family and followers,'' Shah tweeted.

