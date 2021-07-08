Joy Bryant, Henry Simmons join S2 of Ava DuVernay's anthology series 'Cherish the Day'

Actors Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons have been roped in to play lead roles in the second season of Ava DuVernay’s anthology series ''Cherish the Day''.

The series chronicles the relationship of one couple and each episode spans a single day in their lives together. The first season premiered early last year on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

According to Variety, the shooting of the second season of the series will start this month and makers are planning to premiere it sometime next year. It will revolve around Ellis (Simmons) and Sunday (Bryant), who fell in love in high school and find themselves reunited in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ellis is now a basketball player and a single father of two kids, while Sunday is a vegan celebrity chef.

''Cherish the Day'' is produced by Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.

