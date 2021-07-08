Left Menu

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother Vir Chopra passes away

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother and producer Vir Chopra is no more.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:23 IST
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother Vir Chopra passes away
Late Vir Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother and producer Vir Chopra is no more. Confirming the news of his demise, Vidhu's wife and film critic Anupama Chopra took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note in the memory of Vir Chopra.

"Vinod always said that Vir was his better version nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile," she wrote. "They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing," she added.

Along with it, she posted a picture of her husband Vidhu with the late Vir Chopra. "Photo taken at the premiere of '3 Idiots'," she added.

Several social media users condoled the death of Vir Chopra. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "So sorry for your loss." Reportedly, Vir, who had worked with Vidhu on films like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and '3 Idiots', passed away on July 5 after battling COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

