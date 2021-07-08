Left Menu

Jagdeep's son Naved turns emotional on veteran actor's first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of veteran actor Jagdeep, his younger son Naved Jafri penned an emotional note in his loving memory.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:38 IST
Jagdeep's son Naved turns emotional on veteran actor's first death anniversary
Late veteran actor Jagdeep (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the first death anniversary of veteran actor Jagdeep, his younger son Naved Jafri penned an emotional note in his loving memory. Taking to Instagram, Naved wrote, "It's one year today since dad passed away. But his memories will always remain with us."

Along with it, he shared a video clip of Jagdeep imparting a few words of wisdom. Fans, too, remembered Jagdeep.

"Legendary actor. He lives in our heart," a user commented. "Unparalleled talent. Can't be forgotten," another one wrote. Jagdeep had breathed his last on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81.

Speaking of his contribution to Indian cinema, the late legendary star had been a part of several big films through the 70s, 80s and even through the 90s. He was best known for his impeccable comic timing. He is still remembered for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in the film 'Sholay'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021