Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action franchise

After piquing the curiosity of fans for months, the makers of 'Fighter' starring megastars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have announced that the upcoming film will be India's first aerial action franchise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:35 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action franchise
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After piquing the curiosity of fans for months, the makers of 'Fighter' starring megastars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have announced that the upcoming film will be India's first aerial action franchise. Fans who were continuously scouting the updates for the upcoming movie have a reason to rejoice as they will soon be able to see the fresh and sizzling chemistry between the much-anticipated pair: Hrithik and Deepika.

On Thursday, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update about the movie on his Instagram handle and revealed that 'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action franchise which will salute the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. "BIGGG NEWS... HRITHIK - DEEPIKA IN SIDDHARTH ANAND'S NEXT 'FIGHTER'... #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone will star in #India's first aerial action franchise #Fighter... Directed by #SiddharthAnand... Produced by #Viacom18Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. #Fighter salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. Designed for a global audience. Will be shot at locations across the world. 2022 release," he wrote.

The film which will be directed by Sidharth Anand was announced on Hrithik's birthday this year. It will be the first Indian film franchise to explore the genre of aerial action. 'Fighter' will be made on a massive scale for a global audience and is slated to release on September 30, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021