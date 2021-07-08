Left Menu

Singer, lyricist Swanand Kirkire made vice-president of Delhi Hindi Academy

Discussions around how to steer the Hindi language forward in times of a pandemic were also held, the government said in an official statement. The Academy will benefit from Kirkire's unique experiences with Hindi language and culture, Sisodia said. ''COVID-19 presented various challenges and tensions in the lives of many.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:25 IST
Famous Bollywood playback singer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire has been made the vice-president of Delhi Hindi Academy, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Arts, Culture and Languages Manish Sisodia on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the reconstituted Governing Body of the Academy, they said.

''Popular playback singer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire, was nominated the vice-president of Delhi Hindi Academy. Discussions around how to steer the Hindi language forward in times of a pandemic were also held,'' the government said in an official statement.

The Academy will benefit from Kirkire's unique experiences with Hindi language and culture, Sisodia said.

''COVID-19 presented various challenges and tensions in the lives of many. In such a time, it becomes important to introduce arts and culture with renewed vigour and give citizens a platform enjoy Hindi art, culture and artistic expression. Covid has enabled us to think about the Hindi Academy in new, more novel ways,'' the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia directed members of the Academy to begin thinking about using novel approaches to organise art and culture events.

The Academy works to spread language and culture through 'Hindi Pakhwada', national poetry conference, seminar and other cultural programmes.

