Mindhunter Season 3: Why Netflix is silent despite Fincher's discussion on renewal?

Almost all Mindhunter fans are aware of the recent report, which claims the executive producer, David Fincher is in talks with Netflix regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3. The report by Small Screen reads, "It's been revealed to us by sources close to Netflix that discussions between the streamer and David Fincher for a Mindhunter Season 3 are back on."

Small Screen's source reportedly told them, "All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

Earlier, David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death, and Robots. His period drama Mank was released by Netflix and received positive reviews from critics and has been nominated for ten Academy Awards.

This might be a reason why David Fincher and the streaming giant are interested to bring back the psychological thriller.

Now the question is – Has Netflix given Mindhunter Season 3 the green light? Unfortunately, the answer is 'No.' We all know, Season 1 debuted worldwide on Netflix on October 13, 2017, and the second season was released on Netflix on August 16, 2019. So if it does come back, it will take a long time. Furthermore, almost the entire entertainment industry is suffering from the pandemic.

While looking back, David Fincher told last year in a chat with Variety, "At some point, I'd love to revisit it. The hope was to get all the way up to the late '90s, early 2000's, hopefully, get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's house."

In a conversation with Variety, the producer told, "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me."

If Mindhunter is renewed for Season 3, then we can expect Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany to return as Holden Ford and Bill Tench respectively. While talking to TV Insider, Jonathan Groff said, "We are kind of like the odd couple," Groff told TV Insider. I think. Holt and I had so much fun together playing with that odd couple dynamic, because he and I – both as our characters and not as our characters – are so different in so many ways, and we had so much fun playing with that relationship."

The other stars might return in Mindhunter Season 3 are Anna Torv (as Wendy Carr), Joe Tuttle (Gregg Smith), Stacey Roca (Nancy Tench), Michael Cerveris (Ted Gunn), and Zachary Scott Ross (Brian Tench).

Mindhunter Season 3 has not been renewed by Netflix yet. We will surely keep you updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood series.

