'Bhoot Police' to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on Sept 17

Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.The team started the filming in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and finished the production in February.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:33 IST
Adventure-horror-comedy ''Bhoot Police'', featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, is scheduled to release on streaming platform Disney + Hotstar VIP on September 17.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, of ''Phobia'' and ''Ragini MMS'' fame, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

The digital platform shared the premiere date of the movie on Twitter. ''Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki (It's the time to be scared of ghosts)! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex'' the tweet read. ''Bhoot Police'' is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The team started the filming in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and finished the production in February. ''Bhoot Police'' is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing. The film was earlier slated to release in theatres on September 10.PTI SHD SHD

