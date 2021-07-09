Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan name their second child Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son, Jeh, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has confirmed.The couple, who announced the pregnancy in August last year, welcomed their baby boy on February 21. Yes, Kareena and Saifs son has been named Jeh recently, Kareenas father Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 21:18 IST
The couple, who announced the pregnancy in August last year, welcomed their baby boy on February 21. ''Yes, Kareena and Saif's son has been named Jeh recently,'' Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor told PTI. Kareena, 40 and Saif, 50, are also parents to son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name. Saif also has two children -- actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan, 25, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, 20, from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

