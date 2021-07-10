Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 14:31 IST
6 years of 'Baahubali: The Beginning': Prabhas walks down memory lane with latest post
A still from 'Baahubali' featuring Prabhas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of SS Rajamouli-directorial magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' completing 6 years of release, pan-India star Prabhas lauded the team that created waves in the entertainment world with their work on the film. Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared a still of him from the movie, alongside the caption, "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world."

On this special day, fans too came up with the demand of having a special emoji made for 'Baahubali' on the social media giant, WhatsApp. Several of them took to their Twitter handles and tweeted their requests that read, "We want a Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp!!#Prabhas #6YearsOfUnrivalledBaahubali."

'Baahubali: The Beginning' was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. It became a financial rage, breaking box office records. With this film, Prabhas shot to superstardom and emerged as a massive pan-India star. After the 'Baahubali' franchise, to cater to his fandom from all across the country, Prabhas has only given out pan-India films. On the multi-lingual portfolio, Prabhas has 'Radhe Shyam', 'Salaar', 'Adipurush', 'Saaho', and Nag Ashwin's next on the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

