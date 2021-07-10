Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens heartfelt tribute for late legend Dilip Kumar

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Saturday, penned a moving tribute for late star Dilip Kumar, remembering how the legend inspired and left his father awestruck. Babil revealed he regretted that he was unable to pay tribute to the actor earlier after his demise on Wednesday. The aspiring actor shared that he was at his farmhouse prepping for his debut film 'Qala' when he received the sad news.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of Dilip Kumar's signed autobiography, giving a peek of the cover of the book. He also penned a note recalling how they were 'a little overwhelmed, in the best way' after getting a copy of the book. Talking about the time he received the news of the iconic actor's death, he wrote, "I was at our farmhouse, preparing for 'Qala' when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn't have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master."

Taking a trip down memory lane, Babil continued, "Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety. I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was 'Andaz'. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song 'Toote na dil Toote na', I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together." Recalling the time when he and Irrfan felt a little overwhelmed in the best way, Babil mentioned, "When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels. May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being."

Babil then thanked Dilip Sahab and added, "May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to 'acting'. I don't want to cry right now." Taking to the comments section, fans also showered his post with love, a fan wrote, "What a beautiful tribute to him. Perhaps the best I have read on him!" Another one said, "How beautiful and genuine." A third person commented, "A great actor will always get inspired by great ppl. I want to see Irrfan in U Brother .. let's make it to bollywood soon, waiting eagerly."

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, and Dharmendra among others paid their last respects to the 'Tragedy King' at his Bandra home. Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project. (ANI)

