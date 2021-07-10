Sri Krishna mutt to open for devotees

Mangaluru, July 10 (PTI): The administration of Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, 55 kms from here, has decided to open the temple for devotees from Sunday.

They can have darshan of the deity.

Though the temples in other parts of Karnataka were permitted to open a week ago, the mutt decided to wait till now.

In a press statement, the mutt said the devotees should wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The temple is being opened after three months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

