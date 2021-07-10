J-K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Kashmir Haat in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated a 15-day 'Kashmir Haat' craft fair here in an effort to support artisans of the union territory, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, the L-G said 'Kashmir Haat' is being revamped to provide the best ambience to locals and tourists for crafts, food, and cultural activities.

Advertisement

People can explore the mystical world of Kashmiri art and savour the unique flavours of delightful local cuisines, he added.

''We aim to empower handicraft, handloom artisans and improve living standards of present and future generations of our artists. With endeavours like revamping the Kashmir Haat, we are strengthening our commitment to providing market support to local artisans and weavers,'' Sinha said.

The L-G said that with an amusement-cum-children's park coming up soon in the same complex, Kashmir Haat will be one of the most happening places to visit in Srinagar.

Sinha also spoke about the government's plans to open a similar facility in Jammu.

The craft fair will provide a platform to artisans, weavers and cooperative societies to showcase the best of Kashmir handicrafts, a spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)