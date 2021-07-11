Left Menu

Adam Bessa to headline 'Contra'

The movie will also feature local actors and non-professionals.Julie Viez of Cinenovo and a string of leading production partners from across Europe and the US, in association with Mac Pac Entertainment and Film Constellation are producing Contra.

French-Tunisian actor Adam Bessa, best known for action films ''Mosul'' and ''Extraction'', is set to star in the contemporary drama titled ''Contra''. According to Deadline, the film is set in the aftermath of the powerful anti-government protests that provoked a wave of change in the region, known as the Arab spring.

Egyptian-British filmmaker Lotfy Nathan, known for his debut documentary ''12 O' Clock Boys'', is directing the movie, which has started principal photography in Tunisia.

''Contra'' revolves around Ali, a young Tunisian who dreams of a better life, making a precarious living selling contraband gas at the local black market. When his father suddenly dies, he is forced to take charge of his two younger sisters and their impending eviction. The movie will also feature local actors and non-professionals.

Julie Viez of Cinenovo and a string of leading production partners from across Europe and the US, in association with Mac Pac Entertainment and Film Constellation are producing ''Contra''.

