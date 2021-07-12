Left Menu

Maha: Woman jumps to death in front of train with minor daughter

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-07-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 09:22 IST
A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two-year-old daughter by jumping in front of a speeding train here in Maharashtra, police said. The incident took place at Asangaon railway station on Saturday night, they said.

The woman jumped to death along with her daughter before the Tapovan Express which was heading towards neighbouring Mumbai, the official from Kalyan railway police station said on Sunday.

The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

