Left Menu

Rajinikanth says he will 'consult' Mandram functionaries on 'political' entry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:06 IST
Rajinikanth says he will 'consult' Mandram functionaries on 'political' entry
  • Country:
  • India

Top star Rajinikanth on Monday said he would consult his Rajini Makkal Mandram functionaries on whether or not to join politics in future, six months after he opted out of politics.

Indicating a fresh start to the topic of if or not he would enter politics, that was debated for over two decades in Tamil Nadu, the actor said 'questions' lingered among the Mandram functionaries on the forum's future.

RMM was previously considered a launch vehicle for the actor's political entry. However, last December the actor said he would not join politics and had cited factors like his health condition, him undergoing kidney transplant in 2016.

The actor, who returned from America days ago after a health check-up told reporters: ''Should the Makkal Mandram be continued and if so, what will be its functions and these are questions among the functionaries and fans.

''There are also questions as to whether or not I am going to come to politics in future,'' he said, adding he would consult Mandram functionaries and then spell out the outcome of the deliberations.

On 3 December, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics.

Since then, several functionaries had joined political parties including the DMK.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021