Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' to be remade in Hindi

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:06 IST
Actor Suriya. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Suriya's hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' is getting a Hindi remake. 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment have teamed up to produce the upcoming project.

For the unversed, 'Soorarai Pottru' revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends, and sheer will power. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G.R. Gopinath.

Excited about the Hindi remake, Suriya, also a founder of 2D Entertainment, said, "The love and appreciation that was showered on 'Soorarai Pottru' was unprecedented! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi." Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, who helmed the original film, has come on board for the Hindi version as well.

"I was instantly drawn to the story of 'Soorarai Pottru', the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s," Sudha Kongara said. "I am grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original," Sudha Kongara added.

The cast of the Hindi remake has not been announced yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

