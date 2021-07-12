Golf-Former champion Johnson withdraws from British Open

Left Menu

Former British Open winner Zach Johnson will miss this year's championship at Royal St George's in Kent after testing positive for COVID-19, the R&A said on Monday while announcing two more withdrawals.

Former British Open winner Zach Johnson will miss this year's championship at Royal St George's in Kent after testing positive for COVID-19, the R&A said on Monday while announcing two more withdrawals. South African Louis de Jager has also been forced out due to a positive COVID-19 test, while last-minute qualifier Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and will not appear.

The trio will be replaced by Sam Horsfield, Dylan Frittelli and Adam Long. "I am disappointed to announce that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship," Johnson, who won the Open in 2015, wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/ZachJohnsonPGA/status/1414586075939577857.

"I look forward to returning to St. Andrews next year, a place where I have such wonderful memories. Good luck to all the competitors." Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-times Augusta winner Bubba Watson also announced their withdrawals on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Open begins on Thursday.

