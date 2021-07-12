Left Menu

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 20

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:55 IST
Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 20
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the state by another week till July 20, and authorised district magistrates to cap the number of tourists visiting popular destinations in their jurisdictions on weekends if necessary.

While a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours and a registration on the smart city portal are mandatory for tourists, district magistrates are authorised to put a limit on weekend visitors in their jurisdictions considering the geographical conditions and the tourist inflow, the latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing must be maintained strictly at all places and violators penalised, the order said.

Other relaxations that have been granted already are going to continue, it added.

Commercial establishments will be open from 8 am to 7 pm daily and closed on Sundays.

Hotels and restaurants can open for dining at 50 per cent capacity. Coaching centres for job aspirants, malls and gyms can also open at 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks etc will, however, remain closed, the guidelines said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021