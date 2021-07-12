Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 20

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the state by another week till July 20, and authorised district magistrates to cap the number of tourists visiting popular destinations in their jurisdictions on weekends if necessary.

While a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours and a registration on the smart city portal are mandatory for tourists, district magistrates are authorised to put a limit on weekend visitors in their jurisdictions considering the geographical conditions and the tourist inflow, the latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing must be maintained strictly at all places and violators penalised, the order said.

Other relaxations that have been granted already are going to continue, it added.

Commercial establishments will be open from 8 am to 7 pm daily and closed on Sundays.

Hotels and restaurants can open for dining at 50 per cent capacity. Coaching centres for job aspirants, malls and gyms can also open at 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks etc will, however, remain closed, the guidelines said.

