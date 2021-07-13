Left Menu

Drake Bell sentenced to two years of probation on child endangerment charge

Hollywood actor Drake Bell, the star of the popular show 'Drake and Josh', has been sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:29 IST
Drake Bell sentenced to two years of probation on child endangerment charge
Drake Bell (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Drake Bell, the star of the popular show 'Drake and Josh', has been sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. According to Variety, after initially pleading not guilty, Bell later did accept a felony and misdemeanor charge relating to a 2017 incident with an underage girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

The police said that the meeting followed months of social media messages that were "at times ... sexual in nature." The victim reported Bell to Toronto police in 2018, who then forwarded their findings to Cleveland police, who arrested Bell on June 3. After pleading not guilty, Bell was freed on a USD 2,500 personal bond ordering him to have no contact with the victim.

Bell, who is a resident of West Hollywood, will complete his 200 hours of community service in California. He faced up to two years in prison. In 2015, the actor was arrested for a DUI with bail set at USD 20,000. In that case, he had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail. 'Drake and Josh', which debuted in 2004 and ran for four seasons followed the story of stepbrothers Drake Parker (Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck). The series further spawned two TV movies and was one of Nickelodeon's highest-rated programs, averaging about 3 million viewers at the time.

Bell had performed the show's opening theme song, 'I Found a Way', and has also released several albums throughout his career, including 2005's 'Telegraph', 2006's 'It's Only Time', 2014's 'Ready Steady Go!' and 2020's 'Sesiones En Casa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021