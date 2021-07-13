Left Menu

MHA orders CBI probe into deaths of siblings from Nagaland

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:32 IST
MHA orders CBI probe into deaths of siblings from Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

The Union home ministry has decided to handover to the CBI the probe into the mysterious deaths of two siblings from Nagaland -- Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma -- in Gurgaon last month, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision came after Meghalaya MP and former Union minister Agatha Sangma requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an investigation of highest order.

The home ministry has decided to handover to the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) the probe into the deaths of Rosy Sangma and her brother Samuel Sangma in Gurgaon in Haryana last month, an official said and added that they were from Dimapur in Nagaland.

According to reports, Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma were working in Delhi-NCR. A few weeks ago, Rosy complained of a medical condition and was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she passed away later.

Her brother, Samuel, who was attending to her, had alleged that there was medical negligence and registered a complaint regarding the events leading to her death, Agatha Sangma wrote in her letter to Shah.

''The next day Samuel was found hanging in his hotel room by his friends and the circumstances leading to his death rose suspicion of foul play and now there is an enormous indignation in the public space and call for justice is growing with every passing day,'' the letter said.

''Prima-facie this appears to be a case of orchestrated homicide, which requires investigation of highest order to unearth the truth leading to the death of two young persons in their prime,'' the parliamentarian, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources, said.

The MP from Meghalaya has urged the Shah ''to initiate necessary investigation at the earliest and book the perpetrators of the crime in consonance with the law of the land and deliver justice'' to the family of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma, Agatha Sangma's letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021