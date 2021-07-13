MHA orders CBI probe into deaths of siblings from Nagaland

The Union home ministry has decided to handover to the CBI the probe into the mysterious deaths of two siblings from Nagaland -- Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma -- in Gurgaon last month, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision came after Meghalaya MP and former Union minister Agatha Sangma requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an investigation of highest order.

Advertisement

The home ministry has decided to handover to the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) the probe into the deaths of Rosy Sangma and her brother Samuel Sangma in Gurgaon in Haryana last month, an official said and added that they were from Dimapur in Nagaland.

According to reports, Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma were working in Delhi-NCR. A few weeks ago, Rosy complained of a medical condition and was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she passed away later.

Her brother, Samuel, who was attending to her, had alleged that there was medical negligence and registered a complaint regarding the events leading to her death, Agatha Sangma wrote in her letter to Shah.

''The next day Samuel was found hanging in his hotel room by his friends and the circumstances leading to his death rose suspicion of foul play and now there is an enormous indignation in the public space and call for justice is growing with every passing day,'' the letter said.

''Prima-facie this appears to be a case of orchestrated homicide, which requires investigation of highest order to unearth the truth leading to the death of two young persons in their prime,'' the parliamentarian, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources, said.

The MP from Meghalaya has urged the Shah ''to initiate necessary investigation at the earliest and book the perpetrators of the crime in consonance with the law of the land and deliver justice'' to the family of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma, Agatha Sangma's letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)