Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' begins production

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G'' went on floors in Bhopal on Wednesday, the makers said.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors.

The official Instagram handle of the production house Junglee Pictures shared a picture of clapboard to mark the first day on the set.

''Looks like a busy schedule for #DoctorG! The film goes on floors today,'' the caption read.

Khurrana, who also features in the film as a doctor, will be in Bhopal for over a month-long schedule.

''Doctor G'' is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

Apart from ''Doctor G'', Khurrana will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's love story ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'' and Anubhav Sinha's action-thriller ''Anek''.

Singh, meanwhile, also has the Ajay Devgn directorial ''Mayday'' and Indra Kumar's comedy ''Thank God'' on her plate.

Shah's upcoming projects include ''Darlings'', featuring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, and the Hotstar web series ''Human''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

