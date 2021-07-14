Left Menu

Ace tennis player Leander Paes and actor Kim Sharma are reportedly dating each other.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:26 IST
Leander Paes dating Kim Sharma?
Kim Sharma with Leander Paes (Image soruce: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ace tennis player Leander Paes and actor Kim Sharma are reportedly dating each other. The news of their relationship surfaced online after a restaurant in Goa shared a few pictures of Kim and Leander Paes spending quality time with each other at a beach.

In one of the images, the two can be seen having a meal together at Pousada by the Beach restaurant. Kim's latest Instagram post also hinted that the two might be seeing each other. She posted a picture of herself standing against the backdrop of the azure blue waters.

"Clicked by Mr P," Kim captioned, hinting Leander Paes has taken the particular image of the 'Mohabbatein' fame actor. For the unversed, Leander Paes has a daughter with Rhea Pillai, and Kim had dated actor Harshvardhan Rane in the past. (ANI)

