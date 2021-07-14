Guj: Tribal woman paraded naked by husband, villagers over extra-marital affair

A 23-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped and paraded naked by her husband and other villagers as a punishment for eloping with another man at a village in Dhanpur taluka of Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this month, went viral on social media, following which the Dhanpur police lodged an FIR on Tuesday and arrested the woman's husband and 18 others on Wednesday, sub-inspector B M Patel of Dhanpur police station said.

According to the police, the incident took place at Khajuri village of tribal-dominated Dhanpur taluka on July 6.

In the viral video, the victim's husband along with other men, mostly his relatives, is seen dragging, hitting and stripping his wife in public, in the presence of women and children, he said, adding that as a punishment, the victim was also forced to carry her husband on her shoulders and walk. Although the video shows some women trying to cover the victim, the accused can be seen snatching away the clothes given by other women, the official said.

''The victim recently eloped with another man. Her husband and other villagers quickly traced the duo and brought them to the village. On July 6, she was traumatised in full public view as a punishment. We have arrested all the accused seen in the video,'' Patel said.

The accused were arrested on the charges of rioting, assault, criminal intimidation and insulting modesty of a woman under the IPC and under relevant provisions of the IT Act for making and circulating the video, the official said.

