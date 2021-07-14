Left Menu

'Mimi' helped me explore various emotions within myself: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon is extremely happy to see the audience liking the trailer of her upcoming film 'Mimi'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:43 IST
'Mimi' helped me explore various emotions within myself: Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kriti Sanon is extremely happy to see the audience liking the trailer of her upcoming film 'Mimi'. For the unversed, the three-minute-long trailer of 'Mimi' narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money.

Overwhelmed on receiving a positive response, Kriti opened up about how 'Mimi' shaped her as a person "It is so gratifying to see, I cannot even express it. This film is just super special to me, I have believed in it and given it my all as an actor, 'Mimi' helped me explore so many various emotions within myself and to now see the trailer being unanimously loved with everyone praising it and appreciating what the entire team has done, is just really overwhelming," she said.

Kriti had to put on 15 kilos for her role in 'Mimi', which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021