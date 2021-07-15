Lilly Singh set to star in second season of Hulu's 'Dollface'

Popular YouTuber Lilly Singh has now joined the upcoming second season of Hulu's comedy series 'Dollface', after her late-night show 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' ended last month. According to Fox News, in the show, Singh will portray a queer bar owner named Liv who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Stella (Shay Mitchell).

'Dollface', created by Jordan Weiss, centres on a young woman named Jules (Kat Dennings), who, in the aftermath of a breakup, tries to rekindle long-forgotten female friendships amid a battle with her own imagination. Brenda Song, Esther Povitsky and Beth Grant also star in the series, which Hulu renewed for a second season in January 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic subsequently caused a protracted delay in production.

The second season of the show is currently in production in Los Angeles, eyeing a 2022 premiere. Weiss and Dennings are serving as executive producers alongside showrunner Michelle Nader, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom, Tom Ackerley, Bryan Unkeless, Scott Morgan, Nicole King and Stephanie Laing.

This new stint marks Singh's first booked role since ending her late-night program, after a two-year run on NBC. She has previously starred in films including 'Bad Moms', 'Dr Cabbie', 'Fahrenheit 451' and 'Ice Age: Continental Drift'. As per Fox New, Singh recently signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop unscripted projects under her banner Unicorn Island Productions.

She is also developing a comedy series for Netflix with Kenya Barris as well as writers Nell Scovell and Diya Mishra. (ANI)

