Taapsee Pannu launches production house Outsiders Films, announces thriller 'Blurr' as first venture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday announced her maiden production feature film ''Blurr'', to be made under her banner Outsiders Films.

Billed as an ''edge-of-the-seat thriller'', ''Blurr'' will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like ''BA Pass'' and ''Section 375''.

Pannu, who made the film announcement on Twitter, said she has backed the project along with Zee Studios and Echelon Productions. ''And here's the first one of the slate. The chill to match the thrill! #BLURR! @ZeeStudios_ #OutsidersFilms & @echelonmumbai come together for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Directed by #AjayBahl,'' she wrote.

Bahl has co-written the story of ''Blurr'' with Pawan Sony. Param Gill and Kabir Lal are credited as co-producers.

Pannu, known for her critically-praised performances in Hindi films such as "Pink", "Mulk", "Manmarziyaan", and "Thappad", has teamed with producer Pranjal Khandhdiya to start Outsiders Films.

In an interview with PTI, the 33-year-old actor said the decision to foray into film production was organic.

''I have been very sure that direction is not my cup of tea. Production was something I thought I could pull off. Being an actor, I love to act, I couldn't divert my attention and focus to something else when I am on a set.

''So the day when I have a partner who could handle the groundwork, while I concentrate on my acting job, is when I would partner with and then start production. That's when Pranjal came in," Pannu said.

Khandhdiya has served as producer on films like ''Super 30'', ''Piku'', and the actor's upcoming ''Rashmi Rocket''.

Pannu said she is excited about expanding her horizons as a producer.

"I didn't think twice when Pranjal asked me if I would like to partner with him. And there onwards I have really never been stressed about the practicality of things and happily jumped into this new tag of being a producer." The actor said she started the production house with the intent to champion projects she strongly believes in.

''One thing Pranjal and I have maintained is that I will only produce the kind of films I will be a part of. This doesn't mean I have to be part of every film I produce. It means the kind of films I will produce are the ones that people know me for as an actor. ''That continuity and consistency will be there because I can't greenlight a film unless I believe I am an audience to it,'' she said.

The Delhi-born actor also said Outsiders Films is an apt name for her production house.

"Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds, that's when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content," she added.

It is unclear if Pannu will star in ''Blurr'', which is scheduled to be released in 2022. The actor has a string of films coming up, including Hindi titles "Loop Lapeta", "Dobaaraa", "Shabaash Mithu", and a Telugu movie "Mishan Impossible". She was most recently seen in ''Haseen Dillruba''.

