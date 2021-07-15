Ram Madhvani to come up with underwater thriller 'Dive'

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani has teamed up with Sony Pictures Films India to back an upcoming movie, titled 'Dive'. As per the statement, 'Dive' is touted as an underwater thriller. Nitin Parmar, a popular ad maker, has come on board to mark his directorial debut with the film.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Madhvani revealed a few details about the project. He shared that 'Dive' is currently in the development stage, and is written by Renuka Kunzru.

Fans and members of the film industry are extremely excited about 'Dive', which is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ram Madhvani Films. "Congratulations," actor Kartik Aaryan commented.

"It's the hardest task to shoot underwater. Please have your actors train sir. Suggest watching making of jaws. Best of luck. Sounds great," actor Vivan Bhatena expressed his views. The details about the cast have not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Ram Madhvani is also busy working on 'Aarya 2' and 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

