Zack Braff boards HBO Max film 'Moonshot'

Actor-director Zach Braff has joined the cast of sci-fi romantic comedy feature ''Moonshot'', which will be released on the streamer HBO Max.

The film already has ''To All the Boys I've Loved Before'' star Lana Condor and ''Riverdale'' star Cole Sprouse on board as part of the cast.

''Moonshot'' is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonised by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Braff will play the mastermind entrepreneur behind the effort to colonise Mars.

Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Lukas Gage are also part of the New Line film.

Chris Winterbauer is directing the movie, currently in production, from a script by Max Taxe.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti/Schechter Films are producing along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360.

Mike McGrath of Berlanti/Schechter Films will executive produce the movie alongside Dana Fox.

''Moonshot'' reunites Braff and Berlanti after more than 20 years. Berlanti wrote and made his directorial debut with 2000's ''The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy'' which featured Braff in the ensemble.

Braff, best known for the medical comedy drama show ''Scrubs'', recently landed an Emmy nomination for directing a comedy series for his work on the hit Apple Plus series ''Ted Lasso'', starring Jason Sudeikis.

