Avalanche Strikes Glacier No. 2: A Close Call for Tourists

An avalanche hit Glacier No. 2 near China's border with Tajikistan in Xinjiang. Several tourists captured the event on their phones, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. The incident highlights the natural risks in the region, attracting attention from tourists and media alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 13:50 IST
Avalanche Strikes Glacier No. 2: A Close Call for Tourists
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An avalanche struck Glacier No. 2 on Muztagh Ata, close to China's border with Tajikistan, in the Xinjiang region. The dramatic event occurred as several tourists documented the scene using their phones, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.

The avalanche has highlighted the potential perils faced by those visiting this remote and picturesque area. The footage captured by tourists offers a firsthand perspective of the unfolding natural phenomenon.

This incident draws attention to the natural risks in the Xinjiang region, putting a spotlight on the area as a destination for adventurers and nature enthusiasts.

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