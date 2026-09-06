Possible Trilateral Summit: Russia, U.S., and China

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that a potential trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the United States, and China cannot be ruled out. This was revealed in a report by the state news agency TASS, indicating possible diplomatic discussions at the highest levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 13:53 IST
Possible Trilateral Summit: Russia, U.S., and China
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Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently acknowledged the potential for a high-level trilateral meeting.

The discussion could bring together the presidents of Russia, the U.S., and China, as reported by the state news agency TASS.

Such a meeting would signify a crucial diplomatic engagement among the globe's leading powers.

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