Possible Trilateral Summit: Russia, U.S., and China
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that a potential trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the United States, and China cannot be ruled out. This was revealed in a report by the state news agency TASS, indicating possible diplomatic discussions at the highest levels.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently acknowledged the potential for a high-level trilateral meeting.
The discussion could bring together the presidents of Russia, the U.S., and China, as reported by the state news agency TASS.
Such a meeting would signify a crucial diplomatic engagement among the globe's leading powers.