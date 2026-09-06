Trilateral Summit: Russia, U.S., China Contemplated

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced on Sunday that a trilateral meeting among the leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China remains a possibility. This statement was reported by the state news agency TASS.

Ryabkov emphasized the need for careful consideration of the meeting's agenda before making any formal preparations. He highlighted that the primary challenge lies in shaping the meeting's substance and setting realistic expectations for the outcomes.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov proposed that this potential summit between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping could be on the horizon at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzen, China, set for November.