Trilateral Summit: Russia, U.S., China Contemplated

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov mentioned the possibility of a meeting involving the leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China. The meeting's agenda remains undecided, with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov suggesting it could occur during the APEC summit in China this November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 14:09 IST
Trilateral Summit: Russia, U.S., China Contemplated

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced on Sunday that a trilateral meeting among the leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China remains a possibility. This statement was reported by the state news agency TASS.

Ryabkov emphasized the need for careful consideration of the meeting's agenda before making any formal preparations. He highlighted that the primary challenge lies in shaping the meeting's substance and setting realistic expectations for the outcomes.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov proposed that this potential summit between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping could be on the horizon at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzen, China, set for November.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026