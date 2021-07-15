Left Menu

Peruvian economy grew 47.8% year on year in May: government

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:48 IST
Peruvian economy grew 47.8% year on year in May: government
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Peru's economy grew 47.8% year on year in May, the government said on Thursday, as the world's second-largest copper producer saw the third monthly advance after a series of contractions during a fresh wave of the coronavirus.

In May last year, when Peru was deep in the first wave of the virus and had shut down much of its productive industry as well as locking down citizens, the economy contracted by 32.59%.

Also Read: Soccer-Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to move into Copa America final

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Peru

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021