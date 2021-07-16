Left Menu

C'garh: Naxals attack, kill villager in Bijapur district

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 16-07-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:20 IST
C'garh: Naxals attack, kill villager in Bijapur district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by Naxals at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nukanpal village under Modakpal police station limits, where the victim Mura Kudiam, had gone to attend a family function on Thursday, an official said. As per preliminary information, some armed ultras dressed as civilians surrounded Kudiam, a native of the Usoor area, and attacked him multiple times with sharp-edged weapons and sticks in front of villagers, the official said.

Naxals dumped Kudiam's body on the road, before fleeing the scene, he said, adding that the exact cause for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

A police team rushed to the site and the body was shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

This is the second such attack in the district this week, as a 32-year-old villager was killed by Naxals in the Kutru area of the district on July 11.

In October last year, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) had claimed responsibility for killing 25 people, including some of its cadres, in separate incidents in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district for allegedly acting as police informers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021