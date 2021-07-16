Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Dial 100' to premiere on ZEE5

Thriller movie Dial 100, featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, will release on streamer ZEE5, the makers announced on Friday.Directed by Rensil DSilva, the movie is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotras Alchemy Films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:00 IST
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Dial 100' to premiere on ZEE5
Thriller movie ''Dial 100'', featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, will release on streamer ZEE5, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the movie is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films. Also, starring Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, the movie unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone’s lives upside down.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director at Sony Pictures Films India, said the company is thrilled to partner with ZEE5 for the world premiere of ''Dial 100''.

'''Dial 100' is a film that echoes our vision to present fresh and unique content that connects with audiences. ''Rarely, do we get to see a union of such gifted actors like Manoj, Neena and Sakshi combined with the creative energies of Siddharth and director Rensil to create such an intelligent and thrilling movie,” Krishnani said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said the film reinforces their belief to present strong and diverse content on their platform.

'''Dial 100' is a complete package with a stellar cast, compelling writing, pacey direction, and edge of the seat suspense. We are confident that this film will surprise, shock and move the audience and leave them wanting for more,'' Kalra added.

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra of Alchemy Films said he is excited to partner with ZEE5 and Sony Pictures Film India for the film, which has a powerful story and talented cast. The makers will be announcing the film's release date in the coming days.

