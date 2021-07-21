Two days to go for Olympic flame to show up at Opening ceremony

The Olympic torch relay continued in Tokyo on Wednesday with two days countdown for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

A ''Torch Kiss'' ceremony was staged at Shinagawa Central Park, Tokyo with participation of crowd of spectators at the site under the heat of the sun.

The torchbearers are from all walks of life, including Ai Shibata, two times Olympian in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. Shibata won the gold medal in women's 800m freestyle in Athens.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days.

It will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo.

