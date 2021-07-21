Left Menu

Two days to go for Olympic flame to show up at Opening ceremony

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:52 IST
Two days to go for Olympic flame to show up at Opening ceremony
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Olympic torch relay continued in Tokyo on Wednesday with two days countdown for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

A ''Torch Kiss'' ceremony was staged at Shinagawa Central Park, Tokyo with participation of crowd of spectators at the site under the heat of the sun.

The torchbearers are from all walks of life, including Ai Shibata, two times Olympian in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. Shibata won the gold medal in women's 800m freestyle in Athens.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days.

It will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021