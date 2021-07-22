Noted Malayalam artist KTS Padannayil passes away at 88

Popular Malayalam film and theatre artist KTS Padannayil, who was known for his comedy roles in more than 50 films, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 88. The actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, where he reportedly later died.

Born as Kochupadannayil Thai Subramaniam in 1933, he began his career as a theatre artist and later entered into films. He first acted in the amateur drama 'Vivaha Dallaal', which was directed by him. In 1995, Padannayil made his official film debut with the Malayalam movie 'Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava'.

In his 13-year film career, he was part of several Malayalam films including, 'Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakam', 'Vaamanapuram Bus Route', 'Adyathe Kanmani', 'My Dear Karadi', 'Swapna Lokathe Balabhaskaran', 'Ayushman Bhava', 'Rakshadhirakari Baiju', 'Kunjiramayanam', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'King Liar', among others. He also acted in more than 100 serials. He also performed at different drama troupes like 'Jayabharath Nithakalalaya', 'Chenagassery Geetha', 'Vaikom Malavika', 'Kollam Tuna' and 'Attingal Padmasree' on thousands of stages within 40 years.

Padannayil is survived by his wife Ramani and three sons, Syam, Sannan, Saljan and a daughter, Swapna. (ANI)

