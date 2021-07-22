Left Menu

Noted Malayalam artist KTS Padannayil passes away at 88

Popular Malayalam film and theatre artist KTS Padannayil, who was known for his comedy roles in more than 50 films, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 88.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:27 IST
Noted Malayalam artist KTS Padannayil passes away at 88
KTS Padannayil. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Malayalam film and theatre artist KTS Padannayil, who was known for his comedy roles in more than 50 films, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 88. The actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, where he reportedly later died.

Born as Kochupadannayil Thai Subramaniam in 1933, he began his career as a theatre artist and later entered into films. He first acted in the amateur drama 'Vivaha Dallaal', which was directed by him. In 1995, Padannayil made his official film debut with the Malayalam movie 'Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava'.

In his 13-year film career, he was part of several Malayalam films including, 'Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakam', 'Vaamanapuram Bus Route', 'Adyathe Kanmani', 'My Dear Karadi', 'Swapna Lokathe Balabhaskaran', 'Ayushman Bhava', 'Rakshadhirakari Baiju', 'Kunjiramayanam', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'King Liar', among others. He also acted in more than 100 serials. He also performed at different drama troupes like 'Jayabharath Nithakalalaya', 'Chenagassery Geetha', 'Vaikom Malavika', 'Kollam Tuna' and 'Attingal Padmasree' on thousands of stages within 40 years.

Padannayil is survived by his wife Ramani and three sons, Syam, Sannan, Saljan and a daughter, Swapna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021