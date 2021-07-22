Left Menu

UP: Teenager thrashed over insistence to wear jeans, dies

A teenaged girl died after she was allegedly thrashed by her family members over her insistence to wear jeans at a village here, police said on Thursday. The post-mortem examination has also confirmed severe injury and fracture in the head, the CO said.The girls mother has given a complaint against 10 people, including grandparents.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:27 IST
UP: Teenager thrashed over insistence to wear jeans, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenaged girl died after she was allegedly thrashed by her family members over her insistence to wear jeans at a village here, police said on Thursday. Family members have also been accused of trying to dispose of the body by throwing it from over the Patanwa bridge on the Deoria-Kasya here but it got stuck in its railing and was spotted by police later.

The 17-year-old girl from Savreji Kharg village was severely thrashed by her family members after she insisted on wearing jeans and a top on Monday. According to the complaint given by her mother, the girl received serious head injuries when she was beaten up, leading to her death, Circle Officer (City) Yash Tripathi said. The post-mortem examination has also confirmed severe injury and fracture in the head, the CO said.

The girl's mother has given a complaint against 10 people, including grandparents. The case has been registered case under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 302 (punishment for murder) and other provisions of the IPC, Mahuadih SHO Ram Mohan Singh said. The grandparents have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

Police, however, said the story of family members being angry over her insistence on wearing jeans is not very convincing. The reason for the incident appears to be something else, which the family members are trying to hide and investigations are on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021