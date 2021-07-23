Sex Education Season 3 trailer teases new headmistress is ready to ‘get the school back on track’

Sex Education Season 3 was confirmed in 2020. The comedy TV drama has finished its filming and is set to premiere on September 17 on Netflix. Netflix shared the news and dropped first-look images including new cast member Jemima Kirke (who played Headmistress Hope) on Twitter in the mid of June.

And now, after waiting for several months, Sex Education Season 3 trailer has been released. The Girl's actress Jemima Kirke explains the clip. She wants to make the Moordale Secondary "a pillar of excellence" introducing new uniforms and "new attitude".

She says, "Taking over for Mr. Groff to get the school back on track." The trailer also confirms the returning of actors Asa Butterfield (as Otis), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), and Connor Swindells (Adam). Check out the trailer below.

Sex Education season 3's official description reads: "It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff."

Sex Education Season 3 will clear all the cliffhangers left in the last season and it will also focus on the new chapters or relationships with new faces and more. In an interview with Guardian, Asa Butterfield (who plays the character Otis Milburn) revealed "there's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger".

He said, "Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. But don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too."

"We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," he added.

What's more, Netflix has already taken to Twitter to introduce the viewers to the new faces joining in Sex Education Season 3. Jemima Kirke, Dua Saleh, and Jason Isaacs join the teenage drama Sex Education Season 3.

