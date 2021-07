As COVID-19 cases fall, Indore college to celebrate Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary

The college in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in which legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar studied in the 1940s on Friday said it would celebrate his birth anniversary on August 4 as the coronavirus situation was now under control.

The celebration at Christian College, a much-awaited annual affair, which sees new and old students regale the audience with songs and anecdotes of Kumar, could not be held last year due to the pandemic, said Principal Amit David.

''This year, as COVID-19 cases have come down, we have decided to celebrate Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary on August 4,'' he told PTI.

Kumar, who was born in Khandwa in 1929, studied in the college between 1946 and 1948, and stayed in a hostel in the campus, before following his elder brother Ashok Kumar to Mumbai to make his mark in tinsel town.

By the time Kumar died on October 13, 1987, he was among the most famous film personalities the country had ever seen.

