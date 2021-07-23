Left Menu

Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters. A lawyer for Kundra and a spokeswoman for Shetty did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:46 IST
An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry.

Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.

A lawyer for Kundra and a spokeswoman for Shetty did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment. Local media reports said police questioned Shetty about her involvement in the case, but Chaitanya refused to comment on that.

Shetty, a leading actress of the 1990s, is a familiar face on television and social media. She married Kundra in 2009, and the couple have two children.

