Michelle Monaghan to play twins in Netflix's thriller 'Echoes'

'Mission Impossible III' actor Michelle Monaghan has been roped in to play identical twins in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller 'Echoes'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:57 IST
Michelle Monaghan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Mission Impossible III' actor Michelle Monaghan has been roped in to play identical twins in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller 'Echoes'. Netflix's upcoming limited series has been executively produced by '13 Reasons Why' fame Brian Yorkey and 'Runaways' fame Quinton Peeples. They both will also be serving as the co-showrunners for the project.

As per Variety, 'Echoes' is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret: Sinc as adults. They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly e they were children, they have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Though identical, each sister is unique. Leni is the sister that is content to stay home, marry her childhood sweetheart, raise her daughter and help run the beautiful horse farm where everyone lives together rooted in their long shared history.

Meanwhile, Gina is the rebellious sister who turned her back on all that and escaped to Los Angeles where she rose to quick fame writing about a darker undertow that informed her Southern childhood. 'Echoes' is the first series greenlit under a multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and producer Yorkey for series and other projects.

The thriller series, which will comprise of seven episodes, hails from Endemol Shine Banks Australia and is executive produced by Imogen Banks. As per Variety, also executive producing and writing for the series is 'Echoes' creator Vanessa Gazy, known best for penning the Australian show 'Eden'. (ANI)

