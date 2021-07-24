Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys to come in Amazon, differs from American Gods

Neil Gaiman's 2005 novel Anansi Boys will be adapted into a web series but the show will be separated from American God. A six-episode limited series will start filming later this year in Scotland and this is not considered as a spin-off.

After the cancellation of American Gods season 4, the author assured that this is not the end of the series. Neil Gaiman hinted the show could get a new life once again. Therefore, fans should keep patience. Neil Gaiman said on Twitter, It's definitely not dead."

"I'm grateful to the team at Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode one, and right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with."

The show Anansi Boys will be separate from American Gods. Neil Gaiman shared in his blog post that he is working on Anansi Boys for Amazon Prime Video. "I mentioned that making Good Omens two is half of what I've been working on, and will be working on for next eighteen months, and I said I'd tell you soon enough what the other secret project I've been working on is."

He is quite excited about the upcoming shows. In February 2014, Fremantle Media acquired the rights to adapt the novel as a fantasy drama series. In July 2014, it was announced that Starz would be developing the series with Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. Permission has been given for the series to incorporate elements from the book's companion, Anansi Boys.

The author said "Anansi Boys started in about 1996. I was working on the original Neverwhere TV series for Lenny Henry's film company, Crucial Films. I loved a lot of what we were doing in Neverwhere. 25 years ago, it felt like we were doing something ahead of its time."

Anansi Boys is a fantasy novel by English writer Neil Gaiman. In the novel, Mr. Nancy — an incarnation of the West African trickster god Anansi — dies, leaving twin sons, who in turn discover one another's existence after being separated as young children. The novel follows their adventures as they explore their common heritage. Although it is not a sequel to Gaiman's previous novel American Gods, the character of Mr. Nancy appears in both books.

Neil Gaiman said, "I borrowed Mr Nancy from the story I had not yet told and I put him, or a version of him, into AMERICAN GODS."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Prime had given greenlit to his novel adaption's show Good Omens 2. They have had a plan to work it in 2020. In September, the streamer greenlited Anansi Boys.

