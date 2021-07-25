Twinkle Khanna shares childhood picture with late aunt Simple Kapadia

Left Menu

Author Twinkle Khanna, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a childhood picture with her late aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

25-07-2021
Twinkle Khanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Author Twinkle Khanna on Sunday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a childhood picture with her late aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna. In the picture, Twinkle and Rinke look super cute while posing with Simple Kapadia, who's the younger sister of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

For the unversed, Simple made her acting debut with 'Anurodh', opposite her brother-in-law and late superstar Rajesh Khanna. Unfortunately, in 2009, Simple breathed her last after her long battle with cancer. She is survived by son Karan Kapadia.

Coming back to Twinkle's post, it garnered a lot of love from social media users. "Beautiful pic," a netizen commented.

"Hahha...such cute photo," another one wrote. Along with the throwback image, the former actor expressed her thoughts on nostalgia.

"Nostalgia is akin to the red and white Phantom cigarettes of our childhood. Like all sugary treats, it may prove detrimental as a daily habit, but it could provide occasional respite. A way of transporting ourselves to a time when we felt loved and safe, and sometimes, oh so cool, as we inhaled the minty smell of a candy-stick held between our lips. Nostalgia reminds us of not just how we lived, but what it was like to thrive," she captioned the post. (ANI)

