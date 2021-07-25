Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Lucifer' final season

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-07-2021 11:30 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'Lucifer' final season
The sixth and final season of the fantasy superhero series ''Lucifer'' will air on September 10 on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced.

''Lucifer'' revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named ''LUX'' and joins Lauren German's Detective Chloe Decker to consult the LA Police Department.

Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich announced the show's panel at the virtual Comic-Con@Home on Saturday.

On its official Twitter account, Netflix Geeked shared that ''even bad things must come to an end'' as it posted the teaser of the final season.

The minute-long video clip offered fans a look back at various moments across the previous seasons. Lucifer is then shown being pulled over by the police upon which he tells the officer that it's his last night in LA.

The last season saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and also redeem his banishment from Heaven. The cast of ''Lucifer'' also includes Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez, and Kevin Alejandro.

The show is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros Television.

