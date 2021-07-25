Deepika Padukone drops aesthetic monochrome picture

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday treated her fans to an aesthetic monochrome picture of her that had a chiaroscuro effect on it.

Updated: 25-07-2021 19:23 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday treated her fans to an aesthetic monochrome picture of her that had a chiaroscuro effect on it. Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture that featured her silhouette, while she stood behind translucent curtains. Though she did not write anything in the caption, she dropped a half-moon emoji there.

Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was blown away by his wife's beauty and commented "Gorg" on her post. Not just Ranveer, fans also showered love on Deepika's photo, with many dropping heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. "So beautiful ji," one wrote, while another said, "You are heart." A third one added, "Sunshine on the gloomy day."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. The actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

