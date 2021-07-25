Maha: Jobless in lockdown, man hangs self

A 32-year-old former medical representative, who had lost his job in March last year after the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Kishankumar Dongre, allegedly hanged himself using a scarf on Saturday evening at his flat in Kapil Nagar area. ''After some time, the scarf was torn and he fell on the floor,'' an official said. Meanwhile, a friend of Dongre contacted him on his mobile phone but didn't receive any response, following which he went to Dongre's flat. ''As the door was locked from inside and Dongre was not responding, the friend contacted the police. Police personnel broke open the door and found Dongre lying on the floor. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Dongre's wife works in a company in Balaghat in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. The couple had minor children, the official added. PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)